Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.11% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KRYS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,226. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

