Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $162.99 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $162.99 or 0.00443207 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $53.87 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.08 or 0.06594250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.36 or 0.99836067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00051741 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.