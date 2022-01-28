Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $126,415.48 and $3,727.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

