L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,311 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 4.6% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 1.69% of L3Harris Technologies worth $728,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.91. 12,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,720. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

