L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 253.7% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.