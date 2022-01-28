L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 253.7% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
