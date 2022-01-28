Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $17.04 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $435,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,467,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 677,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,225,010,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,334.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3,389.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

