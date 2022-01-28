Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 2.2% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $17.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $537.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.19. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.93.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

