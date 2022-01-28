Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 308.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.3% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 13,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 442.4% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 152,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after buying an additional 124,515 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.93.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $551.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,640. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $676.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

