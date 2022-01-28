Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $697,013.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

