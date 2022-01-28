Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Cap of $10.23 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $645,891.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

