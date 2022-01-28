Lanceria Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $40,487.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.23 or 0.06672125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.23 or 0.99869398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

