Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 520,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.64.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.