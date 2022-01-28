LATOKEN (LA) Price Hits $0.0981 on Major Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $46,522.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00106202 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

