Lattice Token (LTX) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $455,919.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.27 or 0.06616485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.26 or 0.99965529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

