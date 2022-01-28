Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.51

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.51 and traded as high as C$43.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$42.93, with a volume of 209,027 shares.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 41.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.51.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0365417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.34%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

