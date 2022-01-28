Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Lazard worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after acquiring an additional 308,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 115.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lazard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $41.93 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

