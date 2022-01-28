Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 369.9% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of LEMIF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.57.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
