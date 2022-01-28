Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 369.9% from the December 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of LEMIF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

