Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Down to $24.35

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $23.51. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 11 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.33 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 24.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 76.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 175.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

