Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.27 and last traded at $84.29. Approximately 58,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 965,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.62.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Get Leidos alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.