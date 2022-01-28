Lendefi (LDFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,872.00

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 37.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Lendefi has a market cap of $451,255.05 and approximately $13,872.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 45% against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.92 or 0.06767135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.43 or 1.00135723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052034 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

