Lendingblock 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,578.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $22,578.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

