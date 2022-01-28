LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of LendingTree worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $114.34 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.95 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

