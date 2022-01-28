Lethean Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $368.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $820,267.33 and $368.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.37 or 0.06744337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00290126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00785866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00066655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009133 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00395293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00239855 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

