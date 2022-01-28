Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Li Auto by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Li Auto by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Li Auto by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,907,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.13 and a beta of 1.97. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

