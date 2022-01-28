Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LICY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 29,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,981. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

LICY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,981,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

