Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

