Lightning Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $152,327.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $152,327.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00290273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

