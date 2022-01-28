LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.45. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 121,056 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

