Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $628,388.07 and approximately $108.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

