Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 6.5%

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) shares dropped 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 13,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 642,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.