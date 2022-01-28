Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 60,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

LMB stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

