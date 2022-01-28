Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.42 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,837,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.