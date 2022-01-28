Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Raised by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 4.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Linde worth $154,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Linde by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 35.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after acquiring an additional 372,618 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

NYSE:LIN opened at $311.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.11. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

