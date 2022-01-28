Lindsell Train Ltd Has $636.98 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,142,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 8.8% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 1.41% of eBay worth $636,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in eBay by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after acquiring an additional 442,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

