Lindsell Train Ltd Has $989.84 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lindsell Train Ltd lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 13.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 0.67% of Intuit worth $989,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2,063.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 13.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $517.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $618.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

