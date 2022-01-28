LinkEye (LET) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $64,602.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

