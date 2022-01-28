LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,194.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $6,194.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000843 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

