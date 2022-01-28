LiquidApps Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,857.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $6,857.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000813 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

