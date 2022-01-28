Liquity Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $53.31 million and $5.43 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00009015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.27 or 0.06624614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.40 or 0.99541278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051983 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,805,602 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

