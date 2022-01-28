Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $6.87 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $1,030.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,116.05 or 1.00359605 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,786,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

