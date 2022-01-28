Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $78,378.29 and approximately $85.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,992.29 or 1.00024981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00077112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00036129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00461873 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

