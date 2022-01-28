Lithium Market Capitalization Hits $12.19 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Lithium has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.06681487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.73 or 0.99686150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052112 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,615,357,320 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

