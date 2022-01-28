Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 5.4%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.31 ($0.04). 107,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 583,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The company has a market cap of £4.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

About Live Company Group (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc operates in live events and entertainment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licences and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company provides content for BRICKLIVE shows and events.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.