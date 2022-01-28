Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.22%.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

