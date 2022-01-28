Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,495 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $54.00 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOB. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

