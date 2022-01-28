LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,304,000 after purchasing an additional 161,080 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after purchasing an additional 732,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $125,697,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAMP opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

