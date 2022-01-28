Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 589.5% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIXT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIXT opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

