loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $5,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.