Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0421 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $968,059.34 and approximately $226,233.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,084,449 coins and its circulating supply is 23,009,022 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

