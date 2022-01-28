Locus Chain Achieves Market Cap of $26.13 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and $569,865.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

